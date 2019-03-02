Minor snow this weekend with arctic air on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have light snow showers linger into the late morning as is becomes more and more scattered throughout the day. These snow showers will leave a coating to about a half an inch to an inch around town with our highest totals north. Plan on a mostly cloudy sky outside a stray snow shower for the afternoon with temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday we will again have the chance to see light scattered snow showers. They will be more of a hit or miss fashion and should not cause any travel problems. More snow starts to arrive Sunday evening heading into Monday in the way of lake effect bands.

Bitter cold arctic air will move in come Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the teens and single digits. We will feel these below average temperatures until Friday when we try to rebound our daily high temperatures closer where we seasonable should be. Plan on breaking some record highs Monday and Tuesday as well as wind chills making temperatures feel like we are anywhere 10-20 degrees below zero.

As we deal with the cold we will also be seeing several inches of lake effect snow possible with decreased visibility being a big factor of Monday and Tuesday. We hold on to some snow chances throughout the rest of the week and start to rebound temperatures towards next weekend.