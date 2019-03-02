× Polar vortex returns to plunge West Michigan temps toward record cold levels

WEST MICHIGAN — Mother Nature is not making any friends this month and we are only two days in.

Plan on record cold to greet you into the new work week. High temperatures will creep only into the lower teens Monday and the middle teens Tuesday. With more cold, lake effect snow is also in the forecast as well as gusty winds. Wind chills with the cold and wind will be below zero if not well below zero for the entirety of both days.

Monday and Tuesday have a very high chance of breaking the coldest high temperatures records, some set as far back as 1900.

Several inches of snow will fall and accumulate while the cold is locked into the Great Lakes. Those typically prone to lake effect (along and west of US-131) are in the bulls eye for as much as 4-8 inches of the frozen mess. The lake effect is expected to shut off by Thursday.

The snow and cold will cause area schools to have trouble staying open both days. Winds chills will not get back up above zero until Wednesday, with temperatures slowly rising back into the 20s and 30s towards the end of the week. Not what we expect for the month of March, as normal temperatures are around 40 degrees now and by the end of the month, should be in the lower 50s.

We can only hope that after Mother Nature’s cruel tricks these last few months, she brings West Michigan a beautiful Spring and Summer once they arrive.