SpaceX launches demo flight, with humans

Cape Canaveral, Fla — SpaceX is making history by starting a new era in American space exploration.

Launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida this morning, The space-x crew dragon capsule will dock with the international space station Sunday. It’s carrying a dummy named: “Ripley” after Sigourney Weaver’s character in the “Alien” Franchise.

For this trial run, the capsule will work as an unmanned drone and is meant to stop the United State’s dependence on Russian manned spaceflights.

The mission is to drop off about 400 pounds of supplies and fly back home in five days.

If all goes well, two NASA astronauts will trek to the space station in July.