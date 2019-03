Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking to unplug a board game shop in West Michigan is celebrating their grand opening with free games and discounts Saturday.

Blue Bridge Games in Grand Rapids is hosting the event from 10am to midnight at their location on 954 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

They'll have games available for you to try out with your kids, raffle prizes, refreshments and store discounts for members from 2pm to 5pm.