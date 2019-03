Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Green Giftz is purposed to deliver gift shop items made from 100% recycled material.

The business works with companies so that they can create their own personalized corporate gifts that are earth-friendly.

Examples of their gifts are bean bags made from old Grand Rapids event banners, company T-shirts, backpacks, wood wick candles, totes, journals, and much more.

