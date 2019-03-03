Kalamazoo Boil Water Advisory lifted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A precautionary boil water advisory lasting 4 days in Kalamazoo has been lifted.

The advisory was issued to allow crews to repair a water valve on Egleston avenue Wednesday. Bacterial samples now show water in the affected areas is safe for consumption and all other purposes.

Areas affected include East Stockbridge Avenue from Reed Court to Bank Street, Egleston Avenue from Bank Street to the end of Egleston Avenue, Reed Court from East Stockbridge Avenue to Egleston Avenue, and Bank Street from East Stockbridge Avenue to Egleston Avenue.

As of this afternoon, the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department no longer has cause to believe the affected areas are in danger of contamination.