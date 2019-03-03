GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Kent City boys basketball coach Dave Ingles joined us on Sunday evening in-studio to share his story about his ongoing battle with depression. After one day in the Fall of 2017 where Ingles thought about taking his own life, he's reached out and gotten help and is now sharing his story with schools and other groups around the state.
Kent City basketball coach Dave Ingles opens up about his ongoing battle with depression
-
Kristoff St. John, star of ‘Young & the Restless,’ dead at 52
-
NHL adds Seattle as league’s 32nd team, play begins in 2021
-
Dennis balances family and basketball
-
Police say charges possible after boy hit by car outside school
-
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
-
-
Former Lions coach Rick Forzano has died at age 90
-
Former MSU men’s basketball coach Gus Ganakas dies at 92
-
Kent Co. K-9 Unit honors retired Marine for raising puppies
-
Homeless man gets AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player who got stuck in snow driving to playoff game
-
Sheriff: Kent Co. will only hold detainees for ICE after federal warrant issued
-
-
Grand Rapids Woman fighting depression one step, good deed, at a time
-
Homeschool basketball star heading to Univ. of Toledo
-
MSP: Missing Kent Co. girls found safe