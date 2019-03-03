Land deals mark progress in Grand River Greenway trail project

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Efforts are moving forward on the Grand River Greenway trail project in West Michigan with newly announced agreements to acquire additional land.

The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Ottawa County Parks Foundation say three owners have agreed to sell 118 acres (48 hectares) in Robinson Township at the south end of Stearns Bayou. It includes Stearns Creek frontage and will protect nearly 27 acres (11 hectares) of wetlands.

A new park is scheduled to open in summer. It will feature a parking area, trailhead and hiking trails that can be used as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails in winter.

The overall project would connect Grand Haven in Ottawa County to Millennium Park in Kent County.

