× Madeas farewell play tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Next week will be your last chance to see Medea in West Michigan…forever.

Tyler Perry’s: “Farewell Medea Tour” will be held at Devos Performance Hall this coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two shows, both start at 7:00 P.M. and tickets start at $48.00.

Better hurry fast, both shows are almost sold out.