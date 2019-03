× Michigan issuing food assistance benefits early

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents in need are getting an early boost to stay fed.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing food assistance benefits early for March and April.

The department says the effort is intended to reduce the gap between payments that resulted from the partial government shutdown.

Recipients can expect to get their benefits for March sometime from March 3rd to the 5th, while benefits for April are expected to arrive between April 3rd and the 12th.

MDHHS officials say payments for May will be issued as regularly scheduled.

Anyone who receives food assistance can check their benefits balance by calling the telephone number on the back of their Bridge Card.

Accounts can also be accessed online at michigan.gov/mibridges.