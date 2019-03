× Michigan State University multi-year campaign raises $1.83B

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University says its more than seven-year fundraising campaign brought in about $1.83 billion.

The Empower Extraordinary Campaign reports more than 250,000 donors contributed to the fundraiser.

The effort started quietly in 2011 and was publicly launched in 2014 to help support building projects, scholarships and new endowed faculty positions, before it wrapped up in December.

The East Lansing school says money raised for scholarships will assist an additional 3,500 undergraduates annually.