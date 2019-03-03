Millions in Northeast brace for winter storm Sunday

Posted 10:04 AM, March 3, 2019, by

NEW YORK (CNN) — A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine.

The storm began developing Saturday and brought snow to the Central Plains, and is expected to bring rain, snow or a wintery mix to much of the northeastern United States.

Snow had already started falling in the Midwest by Sunday morning. It will move into the Ohio River Valley by midday then to the East in the afternoon and the overnight hours, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

New York, Philadelphia, and Boston will get rain Sunday afternoon and transition to a wintry mix of snow by evening. New York will get between 4-8 inches while Boston is expecting 5-10. Philadelphia will get 2-4 inches.

“The system is currently forecast to move out of DC, Philadelphia and New York between midnight and 4 a.m.,” Brink said. “Boston may have the worst commute as their snow will last through the morning rush hour.”

By Monday afternoon, the storm will move out of the Northeast, Brink said.

Track the storm here

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.