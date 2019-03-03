× Millions in Northeast brace for winter storm Sunday

NEW YORK (CNN) — A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine.

The storm began developing Saturday and brought snow to the Central Plains, and is expected to bring rain, snow or a wintery mix to much of the northeastern United States.

Snow had already started falling in the Midwest by Sunday morning. It will move into the Ohio River Valley by midday then to the East in the afternoon and the overnight hours, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

New York, Philadelphia, and Boston will get rain Sunday afternoon and transition to a wintry mix of snow by evening. New York will get between 4-8 inches while Boston is expecting 5-10. Philadelphia will get 2-4 inches.

“The system is currently forecast to move out of DC, Philadelphia and New York between midnight and 4 a.m.,” Brink said. “Boston may have the worst commute as their snow will last through the morning rush hour.”