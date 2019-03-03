Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Kent Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday night after it was involved in a crash with a car.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cascade Road and Forest Hills Ave in Kent County.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was heading east on Cascade Rd, attempting to turn north onto Forest Hills Ave, when the Suzuki, travelling west on Cascade Rd, collided with it.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was hospitalized in stable condition and was wearing a helmet.

We're told the driver of the car, a 48-year-old female from Muskegon Heights, was not injured and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.