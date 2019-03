× Music from Pirates of the Caribbean comes to life in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The iconic Captain Jack Sparrow is sailing into West Michigan for a special performance.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will play a live rendition of the soundtrack from Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.

Showings start on Friday March 8th and run through Sunday March 10th at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets for adults are $18 but students can get in for just $5.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket may do so at ticketmaster.com.

More information about the show is available at devosperformancehall.com.