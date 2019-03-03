× Officer’s instincts lead to alarming discovery during traffic stop

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — During a stop for civil infractions Friday afternoon, police found improvised explosive devices, drugs, and weapons in the vehicle.

Police stopped two White Pigeon men on Dickinson Rd near Constantine Rd. During the stop, the mens’ behavior began to make the officers suspicious. Officers searched the vehicle, finding methamphetamine, a machete, and a live homemade improvised explosive device.

Michigan State Police Bomb squad was immediately called and were able to disarm the device without incident.

Both men were then taken to St. Joseph County Jail, charged with multiple felonies including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of Methamphetamine, and possession and transportation of explosives. Multiple police departments were called to assist including the White Pigeon Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the Constantine Police Department.

White Pigeon Police ask anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at (269)483-7109.