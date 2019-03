× Shooting on the South east side of town closes shop temporarily

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police were called to a shooting at a Marathon station at Burton Street and Kalamazoo Avenue today.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, closing the station for about an hour while police investigated. A suspect has not been arrested yet.

The station is back open at this time and FOX 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.