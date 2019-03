× Study suggests smoking outdoors offers no added safety for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A study looked to kids’ hands to find out how much of an effect smoking outdoors had on them versus smoking indoors.

Researchers looked at young children ages two to four that lived with a smoker and studied the amount of nicotine found on their hands.

After they swabbed the kids’ hands they found levels of nicotine that were just as high.

The researchers claim their findings show that smoking outside does not offer any added safety compared to smoking indoors.

Researchers published their findings in Tobacco Use Insights.