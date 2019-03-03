Teen jailed after Kalamazoo traffic stop produces handgun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was arrested after police found a handgun during a routine traffic stop Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Portage Street for a registration violation. The driver, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

During the investigation, a handgun was located in the vehicle. It was also determined that the driver had falsified documents regarding the vehicle’s registration.

The teen was ultimately arrested for the outstanding warrant, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a forged vehicle registration.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

