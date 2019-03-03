Threat against middle school deemed “not credible”

Posted 7:54 PM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, March 3, 2019

RICHLAND, Mich. —  School officials and police investigated a threat made via social media against Gull Lake Middle School, this evening.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies identified the suspect and were able to get in contact with the family. Fortunately, the threat was deemed not credible and police told FOX 17 that a coordinate attack was never planned against the schools.

Police ask anyone with further information to contact Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer.

