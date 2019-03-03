Trio arrested during Cass County meth and heroin bust

Posted 12:00 PM, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, March 3, 2019

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two men and a woman were jailed after the execution of a search warrant turned into a methamphetamine and heroin bust on Friday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 7 p.m. Friday the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Bradley Street in Dowagiac. Detectives entered the home and encountered four adults. As a result of the search, a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and had an active parole absconder warrant while a 37-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and an outstanding arrest warrant.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

A 33-year-old woman was not arrested or charged and was allowed to leave.

All three of the arrested subjects were transported to the Cass County Jail.

The 55-year-old man and 37-year-old woman will be arraigned in Fourth District Court on Monday.

The case remains under investigation.

Anybody with any information about this case or any other case should contact the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

