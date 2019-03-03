Vandals destroy Eric Zapata memorial in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vandals have destroyed a memorial statue dedicated to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who died in the line of duty.

Police told FOX 17 News that it was discovered Sunday morning that the bronze stutue of Eric Zapata at the Kalamazoo Mall in the city’s downtown had been knocked over and cracked.

Police chief Karianne Thomas told FOX 17 that the destruction was “very sad,” sentiments echoed to FOX 17 by both assistant chief Vernon Coakley and Capt. Matthew Huber.

Anybody with any information should contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

It was on the night of April 11, 2011, that Zapata, 35, was just about to get off work at midnight when he was sent to the 1400 block of Hays Park. An officer was shot and Zapata immediately went to the scene for assistance. Once he arrived, he began looking for a suspect, police later identified as Leonard Statler.

“Eric came through the houses and jumped a fence when he landed on his feet in the alley, that’s where he confronted his assailant,” said Jeff Hadley, who was the police chief then and recalling what happened that night. “He had no idea he (Statler) was standing there.”

Police said the suspect then opened fire and killed Zapata, a father of three. He later turned the gun on himself in the alley. Officers rushed Zapata to Bronson Hospital but it was too late.

Two years later, the bronze statue was dedicated in Zapata’s honor at the Kalamazoo Mall before a large crowd of family, friends and officers gathered there.

Kalamazoo Silent Observer is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

Tips may be submitted online at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com or by calling (269) 342-2100.