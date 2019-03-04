1 killed in Calhoun Co. crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Calhoun County.

The crash happened in the early Monday morning on H Drive near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek. A passerby reported a vehicle on its roof around 8:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found 19-year-old Ty Fuller deceased in the vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest on its roof, and speed appears to be a factor.

