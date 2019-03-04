12 year old West MI snowmobiler leaving for Theisen’s Snocross National

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - For 12 year old Jerzie Zielinski snow means snowmobiling, and she tells us she loves to snowmobile; "Every time I see snow coming down I’m like 'Oh yay! Seasons coming up! And whenever it’s ending it's just like it’s terrible, I don’t want it to end."

The Twin Lakes native got her first sled at age five and she’s been traveling to snowmobiling competitions every winter weekend ever since, so much so she says she's lost count!

It’s because of all of those tournaments, that today Jerzie’s the top snowmobiler in the state for her age group, it's a great feeling, one that she’s hoping to ride to the finish line this weekend when she travels to Iowa for the biggest snowmobile race of the year, the Theisen’s Snocross National.

Competing in the national race will present a whole new realm of opportunities, and although Jerzie says she's working to take home a win, at the end of the day it’s the thrill of the sport that she sees as her real prize; "Racing is all about fun, it’s not all about winning, you need to have fun. the best trophy you can ever get is enjoyment, you just have to have fun."

Jerzie leaves on Thursday for the race in Dubuque Iowa. If you want to follow along and support her you can do that on her facebook page, Jerzie Zielinski Cat Attack Racing.