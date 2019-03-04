Changes made to LPGA 5K Run/Walk; Race becomes official 5K

Posted 11:37 AM, March 4, 2019, by

The underlying reason why people lace up those sneakers for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run and Walk will never change: to put food on pantry shelves. But in addition to this year, one thing that will change is the competitive side to things.

For the first time ever the race will be an official 5K, giving runners the change to use their times to qualify for other USA Track and Field-sanctioned events.

The event is part of tournament week for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give that brings a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the entire week benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The cost is $25 per person for ages 18 and older, and $15 for ages 17 and under. Teams of 5-10 runners will cost $150.

Registration is open at meijerLPGAclassic.com.

The race will start at 8 a.m. on June 15 at Rockford High School.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.