GRCC ready to host District Tournament

Posted 6:58 PM, March 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Community College is hosting the District 9 tournament this week at the Ford Fieldhouse.

The tournament serves as the conference tournament for the Michigan Community College Athletic Association which has an Eastern Division and a Western Division.

The Raiders won the regular season title in the Western Division and will be the top seed in the tournament.

"It is a lot of pressure for us compared to years past where we were coming in as an underdog" 3rd year head coach Luke Bronkema said. "I think Grand Rapids is a great venue, St. Clair Community College did a great job the last couple of years and hopefully we will be able to replicate something similar or even better."

Grand Rapids Community College (15-3, 23-7) will play in a semifinal Friday night against the winner of Mid Michigan Community College and Muskegon Community College who play in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.