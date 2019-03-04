GRCC ready to host District Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Community College is hosting the District 9 tournament this week at the Ford Fieldhouse.

The tournament serves as the conference tournament for the Michigan Community College Athletic Association which has an Eastern Division and a Western Division.

The Raiders won the regular season title in the Western Division and will be the top seed in the tournament.

"It is a lot of pressure for us compared to years past where we were coming in as an underdog" 3rd year head coach Luke Bronkema said. "I think Grand Rapids is a great venue, St. Clair Community College did a great job the last couple of years and hopefully we will be able to replicate something similar or even better."

Grand Rapids Community College (15-3, 23-7) will play in a semifinal Friday night against the winner of Mid Michigan Community College and Muskegon Community College who play in a quarterfinal Tuesday.