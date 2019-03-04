Lake effect snow…slow Tuesday A.M. commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Lake effect snow will overspread areas...especially along/west of U.S. 131 overnight and slow the Tuesday A.M. commute. Allow some extrs time!

A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place for areas along US-131 and west, closer to the lakeshore through Tuesday evening at 7 P.M..

Lake effect snow will increase in intensity and coverage after midnight as a system arrives in West Michigan that will enhance our moisture and lake effect snow development. As a result, you can expect difficult travel and snow covered roadways early Tuesday morning.

The wind will continue to pick up out of the west and southwest as well. With gusts of 20-30 mph, wind chills will be below zero with reduced visibilities.

The highest snowfall totals are expected between 31 and 131 with up to 6" possible by Wednesday morning. Along the immediate lakeshore, the wind should be strong enough that you'll have to go a few miles inland for the heaviest lake effect snow bands to develop as well.