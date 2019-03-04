Lake effect snow coming; Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Light lake effect snow and cold conditions have dominated early Monday morning, but that intensity and coverage will pick up later today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place for areas along US-131 and west, closer to the lakeshore from tonight through late Tuesday evening.

While lake effect snow will increase later on this evening, you can really expect it to increase in intensity and coverage after midnight as a system arrives in West Michigan that will enhance our moisture and lake effect snow development. As a result, you can expect difficult travel and snow covered roadways early Tuesday morning.

The wind will continue to pick up out of the west and southwest as well. With gusts of 20-30 mph, visibility will approach 0 at times.

The highest snowfall totals are expected between 31 and 131 with up to 7" possible by Wednesday morning. Along the immediate lakeshore, the wind should be strong enough that you'll have to go a few miles inland for the heaviest lake effect snow bands to develop as well.