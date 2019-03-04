× Lane closure on I-196 likely to cause backups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lane closure scheduled on eastbound I-196 can be expected to cause backups, especially during the morning commute.

The right lane closure is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. March 4 from the Maryland Avenue overpass to the merge with eastbound I-96.

And it’s scheduled to be round-the-clock until sometime on March 31.

Crews are expected to also be working on the right shoulder on eastbound I-96 between Leonard Street to the merge with I-196 until April 1. When they are working, the speed limit in the zone will, as usual, be 45 miles per hour.