Lane closure on I-196 likely to cause backups

Posted 9:46 AM, March 4, 2019, by
Major Work Begins On I-196 In Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lane closure scheduled on eastbound I-196 can be expected to cause backups, especially during the morning commute.

The right lane closure is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. March 4 from the Maryland Avenue overpass to the merge with eastbound I-96.

And it’s scheduled to be round-the-clock until sometime on March 31.

Crews are expected to also be working on the right shoulder on eastbound I-96 between Leonard Street to the merge with I-196 until April 1. When they are working, the speed limit in the zone will, as usual, be 45 miles per hour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.