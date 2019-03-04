Learn the benefits of foam rolling at free workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are tired of dealing with tight muscles and back aches, there is a free workshop planned to explore ways to treat those pains.

Gazelle Sports Grand Rapids, 3930 28th St SE, is hosting free workshops on the first Monday of each month from now through October 7 from 6-6:45 p.m.

Foam rolling is a drug-free remedy for injury prevention and treatment. It relieves tight muscles, increases blood flow, and shortens recovery time.

The foam rolling & strength training will be taught by Erin Clason who is an exercise technician with The Center for Physical Rehabilitation.

There will also be a Physical Therapist on site during the class and hanging around afterward for injury screening or any injury related questions.