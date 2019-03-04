× Man facing murder charge in Benton Harbor stabbing

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man is facing murder charges for his alleged connection to the fatal stabbing of a Benton Harbor man.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Street around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man being down in the house. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 57-year-old Sylvester Booth with a single stab wound in his chest.

Jerry Osler, 60, was arrested at the scene. On Monday, he was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and concealing the death of an individual.

Police said evidence suggests Booth was killed several days before his body was discovered.