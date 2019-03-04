Mardi Gras Parade happening inside Skywalk on Fat Tuesday

Posted 11:21 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, March 4, 2019

Want to get into the Mardi Gras spirit? West Michigan is celebrating Mardi Gras with a Live New Orleans Jazz Parade Through the Skywalk for Fat Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, a live band will be marching around Grand Rapids to bring smiles to people's faces and celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras.

The parade route will proceed through the Grand Rapids Skywalk to the Courtyard Marriot Hotel. Afterwards, free cake will be served inside the Amway GPSports Bar.

Following the parade, the party will continue at 8 p.m inside the Grand Rapids Public Museum for more dancing. Tickets for that event will cost $5.

All ages are welcome, and festive attire is encouraged!

For more information, click here. 

