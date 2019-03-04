‘Midwest Monsters’ podcast tells the stories behind the 1978 and 1979 Midwest blizzards

GRAND RAPIDS — It was the one-two punch that buried West Michigan. The blizzards of 1978 and 1979 — some of the worst weather we’ve ever experienced.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind podcast, we travel back in time with two people who lived through it and worked to help West Michigan residents get through it. You’ll also hear from meteorologists in Milwaukee and Chicago, including WGN’s Tom Skilling.

Click here to listen to or download the podcast.

You can also download the podcast off Spotify and search “Midwest Monsters” and will be available on other popular podcasting sites soon.