‘Midwest Monsters’ podcast tells the stories behind the 1978 and 1979 Midwest blizzards

Posted 2:45 PM, March 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS — It was the one-two punch that buried West Michigan. The blizzards of 1978 and 1979 — some of the worst weather we’ve ever experienced.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind podcast, we travel back in time with two people who lived through it and worked to help West Michigan residents get through it. You’ll also hear from meteorologists in Milwaukee and Chicago, including WGN’s Tom Skilling.

Click here to listen to or download the podcast. 

You can also download the podcast off Spotify and search “Midwest Monsters” and will be available on other popular podcasting sites soon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.