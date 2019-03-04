Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Are you a hairstylist looking for work, or know someone who is? JC Penney is looking to hire up to 40 stylists.

It's all part of National Hiring Day. The store inside the Woodland Mall in Kent County is one of several taking part.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. JC Penney says its stylists earn up to 50 percent commission and don't pay booth rental fees.

For more information, click here.

2. Mark the calendar for Sunday, March 10 for free admission into the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission will be free, but add-ons including Expedition: Dinosaur, Planetarium shows, and carousel rides will be an additional cost per person.

3. The iconic "Captain Jack Sparrow" is sailing into West Michigan for a special performance this weekend. The Grand Rapids Symphony will play a live rendition of the soundtrack from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl."

Showings start on Friday and run all weekend long at DeVos Performance Hall.

Tickets for adults are $18, but students can get in for just $5.

4. If you're still looking for Easter candy, one furniture store is giving you something creative this season.

It's a chocolate Easter bunny that the kids can assemble.

IKEA says it's an easy assembly fun pack that comes in a flat package and includes no instructions.

Unfortunately, kids in the U.S. might not get to play with their food. As of now, it's only available in the U.K. and there's no word if they'll be hopping over to the states.

5. It's International Scrapbooking Industry Day.

To celebrate, grab some friends, photos, paper, and glue and put together a book of your favorite memories. Or jump on your computer and create one digitally.

Some towns and cities even have their own scrapbooking clubs.