GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Northview girls basketball beat Rockford 55-45 Monday in the district opener.

The win is the 19th in a row for the Wildcats who lost to Rockford in the season opener back on December 7th.

Northview's Sha'kyia Parker led all scorers with 19 points, Samantha Underhill added 15 points and Sydney Klekotka scored 14 points.

The Wildcats (19-1) will be at home again on Wednesday to play Forest Hills Northern (15-5).