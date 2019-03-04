Red Wings great Ted Lindsay dies

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 29: Red Wing Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay comes out for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings playing at Joe Louis Arena on November 29, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(FOX 2) – Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Ted Lindsay, has died at the age of 93.

Lindsay, known as “Terrible Ted,” scored more than 800 points during his incredible 17-year career and won the Stanley Cup four times. He was also the first player to ever lift the cup over his head and take a victory lap, starting a tradition that continues to this day. Lindsay died overnight while in hospice care.

Off the ice, Lindsay was a pioneer in the formation of the National Hockey League Players’ Association, which was instrumental in raising player salaries. He also started the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for autism research.

