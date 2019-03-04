Rockin’ Homegrown Jam to showcase GR’s best comedians during LaughFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest is known for bringing top tier comedic talent from around the world to Grand Rapids. However, the city also exports its own local talent all around the country! For the 8th year, The Rockin' Homegrown Jam will feature some of the best comedians that call Grand Rapids home.

The show's theme will once again be part comedy show, part rock show with local band, The Legal Immigrants. The show features four comedians all doing showcase sets, and at the end of their set, The Legal Immigrants join each comedian on stage to play a rock song to end their performance.

The Rockin' Homegrown Jam will take place on March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

LaughFest takes place March 7 - 17.

Get tickets and more information on events at laughfestgr.org.