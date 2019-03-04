× Suspect arraigned for murder of Holland teen

HOLLAND, Mich. – The suspect accused of murdering an Ottawa County teen has been arraigned.

Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18, was arraigned early as Monday. He was wanted for the murder of Troy “TJ” Wells, 14, at the Hampton Inn in Holland on February 16.

Cabrera was taken into custody by Michigan State police Friday morning on warrants of open murder, felony firearms possession and gang membership.

Cabrera’s father was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation last weekend.