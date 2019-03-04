Suspect arrested in two armed robberies; more suspects sought

Posted 4:19 PM, March 4, 2019

Richard Riley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have arrested a man for two recent armed robberies and say that more suspects are still wanted.

Grand Rapids police say they arrested Richard Riley, 30, of Grand Rapids on February 21 and he’ll be in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing. He is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and two counts of Felony Firearms.

Riley is accused of robbing the J & K Party Store on Plainfield Avenue NE on December 28 and the Wealthy Street Market on January 21.

Detectives say that they are working with other law enforcement agencies to check in with other reports of armed robberies in the area. They say there are more individuals involved in these robberies who are not yet in custody.

Anyone with further information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

