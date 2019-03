× Taste of Grandville features food, live music

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — If you are looking to get out of the house and enjoy food from local restaurants and live entertainment, you will want to get tickets for the 2019 Taste of Grandville.

The event is Monday, March 4 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Grandville High School, 4700 Canal Ave SW.

Tickets are $10 and will get you food samples and a ticket to watch live entertainment.

Money raised benefits the Grandville Education Foundation.