Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Thieves steal thousands in tools at Greenville dealership

Posted 10:05 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, March 4, 2019

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Whoever stole from the mechanics at the Ed Koehn dealership in Greenville took much more than their tools — they stole their livelihood.

“These guys are paid flat rate, by the job. If you don’t have tools to work on the vehicle, you’re not making any money,“ Service Manager Dave White said.

White says the thief or thieves pried the back door to the shop open, emptied out the trash cans, filled them with tools and took off sometime over the weekend.

“This is how my guys make a living. This is how they take care of their families,” White said.

White says his best guess is the total amount of tools taken could cost upwards of $50,000. But he adds there's no telling at this point just how much is missing.

“If you think about it, just sitting on your couch watching this, can you name all the tools in your toolbox in the garage? I can’t,” White said.

He hopes whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“Have a heart and bring them back. I know that’s probably a pipe dream, but these guys didn’t deserve that,” White said.

There are no security cameras at the shop at Ed Koehn. Right now, mechanics are getting by on shared tools until the insurance company pays to replace the stolen ones.

Anyeonw tith information is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.