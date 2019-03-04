Vehicle and suspect found in fatal Van Buren Co. hit and run

BANGOR, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff says that deputies have found the vehicle and a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash from last week.

Brian Perry, 55, of Bangor, was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in the 61000 block of 378 at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators determined that Perry had been hit by a Dodge Journey that was either silver or light blue in color.

Sheriff Abbott says that on Friday night at about 10:00 p.m. a road sergeant located the vehicle while on patrol and made a traffic stop on it. The driver admitted to the sergeant that he was driving the night of the hit and run. The crime lab is processing the vehicle for evidence.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor will review the case for potential charges.