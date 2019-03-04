× Whitmer to propose 45-cent increase in gas tax

(AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a 45-cent increase in Michigan’s gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.

A spokeswoman for the Democrat confirmed her plan Monday, a day before she presents it to the Republican-led Legislature. Tiffany Brown says Whitmer also will propose “protections to help offset the cost to people’s pocketbooks.” She will elaborate further Tuesday.

Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to fix deteriorating roads that experts say will only worse if nothing is done, wants to boost the 26-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 15 cents in October, an additional 15 cents in April 2020 and a final 15 cents in October 2020.