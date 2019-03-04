Whitmer to propose 45-cent increase in gas tax

Posted 3:56 PM, March 4, 2019, by

Gretchen Whitmer, newly elected governor of Michigan tours the show during day two of the 2019 The North American International Auto Show January 15, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

(AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a 45-cent increase in Michigan’s gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.

A spokeswoman for the Democrat confirmed her plan Monday, a day before she presents it to the Republican-led Legislature. Tiffany Brown says Whitmer also will propose “protections to help offset the cost to people’s pocketbooks.” She will elaborate further Tuesday.

Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to fix deteriorating roads that experts say will only worse if nothing is done, wants to boost the 26-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 15 cents in October, an additional 15 cents in April 2020 and a final 15 cents in October 2020.

3 comments

  • We the people

    When will people get it that they are using this fix the roads thing to get money for bogus stuff, we have frost and frost causes our roads to crumble, they are not going to do any thing different with the roads and we are stuck paying this tax for nothing, people think when whitmer and her liberal posse say fix the roads that they will replace every road that is bad, not the case people WAKE UP AND SEE THROUGH THEM!

    Reply
  • Ken

    Way to go you dumb flipping Dems! Way to vote in more taxing upon us hard working conservatives! Don’t worry we will take care of you because we are not afraid to work harder for what we get!!

    Reply
  • Kevin Thomas

    Dummy!! She’s a pawn! Redoing the marijuana agencies too, wonder who that favors. Now asking for a half billion in school money. Typical Democrat, raise taxes..

    Reply
