× After tornadoes, Alabama dealing with freeze warnings

(CNN) — Freeze warnings will cover much of the same areas in Alabama that were ravaged by a series of tornadoes over the weekend.

An arctic blast is moving across the eastern two-thirds of the US this week. There will be 30 million people — from Texas to Georgia — under a freeze warning Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

This could mean trouble for those in Lee County, Alabama, where at least 23 died after the series of tornadoes, because people still are in need of shelter, and searchers are still trying to find people. Ward said Lee County will see temperatures in the mid-20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a freeze warning is in effect for central Alabama until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The service advised people to “protect plants, vegetation & bring pets inside! Light rain/sleet is possible across the south.”

Records-setting temperatures possible across the nation

Temperatures across the country are running 30 to 40 degrees below normal, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

Dozens of records could possibly be broken Tuesday, with some 14 record lows possible in Texas, Ward said.

Waco, Texas, is expected to break a 30-year-old record with a low of 22 degrees. The initial record from 1989 was 23 degrees. Other records are expected to be broken in Austin, San Antonio and in cities in Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, Ward said.