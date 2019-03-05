Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Aquinas hires first-ever esports coach

A photo of Adam Antor. (Courtesy: Aquinas)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas has hired a coach for its new esports program that will make its competition debut in the fall.

Adam Antor was named the school’s first-ever esports coach. He comes to Aquinas from West Catholic High School, where he launched a high school esports program that had its Rocket League team finish sixth in national competition.

“We’re very excited to welcome Adam as our first-ever esports head coach,” Director of Athletics Nick Davidson said in a release. “Adam has created a great local connection here in West Michigan and has a really good vision for what we’d like our esports program to become in the coming years. He will be a welcomed addition to the Aquinas College staff.”

Aquinas is expected to compete in League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocket League once it is accepted into the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

