× Businesses prep for busy Fat Tuesday with dozens of paczki

WYOMING, Mich. — It’s the last day before Lent and people around West Michigan are likely looking for places with paczki for Fat Tuesday.

That includes Marge’s Donut Den, 1751 28th St SW in Wyoming, which has been busy preparing for the day.

Marge’s has been taking pre-orders for paczki since last week offering 12 different flavors with a choice of granulated or powdered sugar.

In Southwest Michigan, Sweetwater Donut Mill is also expecting to be busy, saying the holiday has been like its “Donut Doomsday” for the last 15 years.

The company has locations in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Plainwell and has been selling them earlier than usual this year, starting February 28.

If you didn’t pre-order, you can still purchase individual paczki in all Sweetwater stores but first come first served.