× Calhoun Co. woman takes plea deal in child porn case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of conspiring to rape, torture and murder a child has accepted a plea deal for a separate case involving child pornography.

Talia Furman pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13. In exchange for her plea, 10 other charges in Calhoun County were dropped.

She is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The charges are connected to allegations involving a 3-month-old and 3-year-old child, where Furman was involved in sexually abusing the children and recording videos.

She is still facing charges in Branch County, where she is accused of plotting to kidnap, sexually assault and murder a child.