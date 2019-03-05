Winter Weather Advisory until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Calhoun Co. woman takes plea deal in child porn case

Posted 6:58 PM, March 5, 2019, by

A mug shot of Talia Furman.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of conspiring to rape, torture and murder a child has accepted a plea deal for a separate case involving child pornography.

Talia Furman pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13. In exchange for her plea, 10 other charges in Calhoun County were dropped.

She is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison.

The charges are connected to allegations involving a 3-month-old and 3-year-old child, where Furman was involved in sexually abusing the children and recording videos.

She is still facing charges in Branch County, where she is accused of plotting to kidnap, sexually assault and murder a child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.