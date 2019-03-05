GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Calvin Christian is .500 on the season at 11-11 overall but the Squires are headed to the regional final after defeating Hart, 58-47 on Tuesday night at NorthPointe Christian high school. The Squires will face Pewamo-Westphalia on Thursday evening.
Calvin Christian beats Hart, advances to regional championship
