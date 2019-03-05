Change of plans: I-196 lane closure is just 3 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lane closure scheduled on eastbound I-196 will only be three days long, not a month as originally announced.

The right lane closure on eastbound I-19 is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. March 6 from the Maryland Avenue overpass to the merge with eastbound I-96.

And it’s scheduled to be round-the-clock until sometime on Friday, March 8. After that, crews may work on the shoulder during March.

Crews are expected to also be working on the right shoulder on eastbound I-96 between Leonard Street to the merge with I-196 until April 1. When they are working, the speed limit in the zone will, as usual, be 45 miles per hour.