Connect with local contractors at Menards, March 5-7

Posted 10:38 AM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, March 5, 2019

Hate the siding on the house? Need some cosmetic changes but don't know where to start? Menards is once again hosting their Local Contractor Connection event, where homeowners can talk in-person with West  Michigan's best contractors about updating their home.

Menards will have local contractors in their stores to educate guests on how they can help with any home improvement ideas and projects. Their services are anything from insight on what to buy, to hiring their services to complete the project.

This is a chance to meet contractors face-to-face and get the ball rolling, instead of procrastinating or leaving a project unfinished.

Contractors will be in local Menards stores on March 5 - 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Find a location near you at menards.com.

