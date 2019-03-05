× Dash cam: Semi avoids serious crash on I-94 in Kzoo Co.

PORTAGE, Mich. — A driver was able to escape a crash with only minor injuries Monday spinning out across westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday morning on westbound I-94 near Oakland Drive.

Dash cam video shows a pickup truck hit some ice and spin out across both lanes of the highway. A semi-truck was able to make a last-second lane switch to avoid a much more serious crash.

Police said the semi driver’s experience helped keep the incident minor, because slamming on the breaks could have caused the semi to jackknife.

Drivers are asked to slow down and exercise extreme caution while driving in winter conditions.